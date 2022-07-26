Contain spread of diseases: Harish Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To prevent seasonal, vector and water-borne diseases, Health Minister T Harish Rao on Monday issued instructions to officials asking them to take precautionary measures to contain the spread of communicable diseases (CDs).

In a meeting with district Collectors and civic body officials, among others, Harish directed officials to take proper steps to maintain hygiene and sanitation conditions. On the direction of the Minister, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Department Director N Satyanarayana issued directions to civic body chiefs across the State to contain the spread of diseases and to involve public representatives along with the NGOs and corporates to carry out the works.

Municipal commissioners along with public representatives were asked to inspect wards and check for stagnated water around schools, hospitals, and other public cases. Officials were also asked to release Gambusia fish in ponds and other waterbodies as they feed on mosquito larvae, which helps restrict the breeding of mosquitoes.

