Cyber world a tough digital terrain for cops, says CV Anand

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the steep rise in cyber crimes and perpetrators resorting to sophisticated attacks through deep and dark web and several other mediums, a five-day training for dark web investigators is being organised at the RBVRR TS Police Academy.

City Police Commissioner CV Anand inaugurated the workshop which is being attended by police officers from all over the country and Central and State Law Enforcement agencies. Speaking on the occasion, Anand said the cyber world has turned out to be a tough digital terrain for the law enforcement agencies to investigate and apprehend the perpetrators as most of the crimes were being committed from remote countries and this course is aimed to deal with this alarming trend.

The Telangana Intelligence Department in association with Convergence Innovation Labs which collaborated with Mark Bentley, a former UK police official and an expert trainer with 40 years experience, is working to synergise the capacity building programme of the police personnel. Anand added that the State government and police are spearheading the digital initiatives in policing and have an impressive record in training thousands of police officers.

“The recent detection of the Mahesh Bank hacking case and the Xsilica epayment gateway hacking case show that it is possible to investigate these cases and requires special expertise and resources to do so,” he said. “Simulating real world examples and incidents, materials, open source intelligence tools(OSINT) and exercises, the 5 day Day workshop and masterclass equips cyber investigators with the latest cutting-edge tools and investigation methodology. “ said CV Anand.

