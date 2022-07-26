Home Cities Hyderabad

Cyber world a tough digital terrain for cops, says CV Anand

City Police Commissioner CV Anand inaugurated the workshop which is being attended by police officers from all over the country and Central and State Law Enforcement agencies.

Published: 26th July 2022 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2022 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

hacking, snooping, cyber crime

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the steep rise in cyber crimes and perpetrators resorting to sophisticated attacks through deep and dark web and several other mediums, a five-day training for dark web investigators is being organised at the RBVRR TS Police Academy. 

City Police Commissioner CV Anand inaugurated the workshop which is being attended by police officers from all over the country and Central and State Law Enforcement agencies. Speaking on the occasion, Anand said the cyber world has turned out to be a tough digital terrain for the law enforcement agencies to investigate and apprehend the perpetrators as most of the crimes were being committed from remote countries and this course is aimed to deal with this alarming trend.

The Telangana Intelligence Department in association with Convergence Innovation Labs which collaborated with Mark Bentley, a former UK police official and an expert trainer with 40 years experience, is working to synergise the capacity building programme of the police personnel. Anand added that the State government and police are spearheading the digital initiatives in policing and have an impressive record in training thousands of police officers. 

“The recent detection of the Mahesh Bank hacking case and the Xsilica epayment gateway hacking case show that it is possible to investigate these cases and requires special expertise and resources to do so,” he said. “Simulating real world examples and incidents, materials, open source intelligence tools(OSINT) and exercises, the 5 day Day workshop and masterclass equips cyber investigators with the latest cutting-edge tools and investigation methodology. “ said CV Anand.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India's biggest spectrum auction begins; 5G airwaves worth Rs 4.3 lakh crore on offer
The logo for Twitter appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Nov. 29, 2021. (File Photo | AP)
If 'Blocking Orders' complied, our entire business will have to be closed: Twitter Inc
Ranveer Singh (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai Police register FIR against actor Ranveer Singh over obscene pictures
Ann Mary Ansalen a student from Ernakulam Law College drives the private bus named ‘Hey Day’ every Sunday through the Kakkanad-Perumbadappu road. (Photo | Express)
Passionate about heavy vehicles, she drives bus for free -- meet Ann Mary from Kochi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp