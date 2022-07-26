Harish Rao asks Collectors to remain vigilant against seasonal diseases

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Health Minister T Harish Rao on Monday directed the district Collectors to stay vigilant against seasonal diseases and to take up special drives such as ‘Friday, dry day’ in all the schools, hostels and other institutions. The officials were asked to educate people on anti-mosquito larvae activity and techniques to prevent breeding, in addition to regular cleaning of drainage and proper disposal of garbage.

In a review meeting attended by other Ministers and officials at BRKR Bhavan, the Health Minister discussed issues related to rising seasonal diseases, food safety measures in residential schools/ hostels and Covid vaccination.

The Minister asked the officials to review the ‘10 minutes at 10 AM’ campaign which was taken up on Sunday aimed at eradicating mosquitoes and larvae and also to intensify the Covid booster vaccination drive.

Speaking to mediapersons after the meeting, the Minister said the spread of seasonal diseases have been reduced to a large extent due to the rural and urban development programmes and the supply of clean drinking water through Mission Bhagiratha. However, the spread is prevalent in flood-affected Mulugu and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts and most of the dengue cases are reported in Hyderabad, the Minister said.

Harish Rao further informed that Commissioner of Family Welfare Sweta Mohanty has been appointed as a special officer to monitor the spread of seasonal diseases. At the meeting, Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy said wardens should be held responsible for matters relating to hygiene and sanitation of hostels. She also asked the wardens to supervise the works of sanitation staff.

Meanwhile, SC Development Minister Koppula Eeshwar instructed the district Collectors to sanitise residential schools and hostels on a daily basis. The collectors were also asked to ensure the quality of rice supplied in hostels. It was suggested in the meeting that a special officer should be appointed for each institution to regularly monitor the functioning of schools and hostels.

Minister for Panchayat Raj E Dayakar Rao asked officials to activate local village health and sanitation committees and health staff. Regular cleaning of surrounding areas, borewells and proper maintenance of taps should also be ensured, the Minister told the officials.

