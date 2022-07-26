Home Cities Hyderabad

Home guard held for rape, extortion

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Jubilee Hills police arrested a home guard working with a Regional Transport Authority (RTA) at Hyderabad for allegedly raping a woman, who was a senior to the accused in the same department. 

The accused also reportedly blackmailed her and demanded Rs 50 lakh from her. He was produced before the court and sent to judicial remand on Sunday. According to police, the victim, who is in her late 30s, is separated from her husband.

In 2018, she was transferred out of the city. As she was alone and not familiar with the new place, she sought help from the home guard. Under the pretext of helping her, the accused grew close to the victim. One day he came to her residence and offered juice, which was reportedly laced with sedatives. 

Home Guard also harassed victim’s mom

After she became unconscious, he reportedly raped her. The victim told the police that he recorded the whole act on his mobile phone and started blackmailing her and warned her saying that he would upload the videos on social media. Meanwhile, the victim got transferred to Hyderabad recently and blocked the accused’s number on her mobile.

To her shock, he came to her office and threatened to show videos of her in a compromising position to the office staff. When she begged him against doing so, he made her promise that she will listen to his demands. Since then, the harassment increased.

Whenever she wouldn’t respond to his calls or messages, he would call the victim’s mother and harass her. Further, the accused also forced the victim to watch porn and recorded videos of her performing sexual acts. Despite repeated pleas, as he continued harassing her and forcing her to perform vulgar acts on video calls, the victim approached the police and a case was registered against the accused, the police said.

