Hyderabad to add glamping in Urban Forest Block soon

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is planning to develop a modern glamping site. The proposed site that weds glamorous outing with adventures of camping will come up over 15 acres of Urban Forest Block at Bonthapally in Sangareddy district.

To be developed with at an estimated cost of `15 crore, the glamping site will comprise 15 to 25 luxury tents of minimum 600 sqft space each with equivalent of three star or above specifications.With comfortable, plush and luxurious camping facilities it will provide the ultimate weekend getaway to the adventure junkies.

The HMDA, which is planning to develop this glamping site on design, built, finance, operate and transfer (DBFOT) basis, has already invited request for proposal (RFP) from eligible and interested parties, developers, investors, operators of tourism projects for development of the project on Public Private Partnership (PPP) basis for a license period of 15 years.

