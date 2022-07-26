Home Cities Hyderabad

Immersion of Mata Ghatams marks end of Bonalu

Decorated jumbo carrying Goddess Matha Ghatam led the procession to Musi river through different areas of Old City

Published: 26th July 2022 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2022 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

women devotees take part in the procession | Vinay Madapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Bonalu festivities concluded with a colourful procession and immersion of Mata Ghatams in Musi river near Nayapul, Chaderghat on Monday. The Mahankali Jatara procession was taken out on a  decorated elephant carrying Goddess Matha Ghatam of the  Akkanna Madanna Temple of Hari Bowli, Shah Ali Banda. 

Minister for  Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav welcomed devotees at Charminar, where the main dais were erected. The procession, which was flagged off by Hyderabad City Police Commissioner C V Anand, passed through the main thoroughfares of Bela, Lal Darwaza Cross Roads, Shalibanda, Charminar, Gulzar Houz, Pathergatti and Madina before reaching Mahankali temple on the banks of Musi at Nayapul. 

Thousands devotees lined up along the procession route to witness the glittering and colourful convoy of Ghatams. Various temple committees erected daises along the route to welcome the procession and devotees, while artistes from different parts of the State performed cultural programmes while youngsters danced to the pulsating drum beats with Potharajus taking the centre stage.

At the end of procession, Ghatams from over a dozen Mahankali temples were immersed in Musi river. 
Earlier in the day, Rangam was held at Akkanna Madanna Temple where the oracle predicted the future.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bonalu
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India's biggest spectrum auction begins; 5G airwaves worth Rs 4.3 lakh crore on offer
The logo for Twitter appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Nov. 29, 2021. (File Photo | AP)
If 'Blocking Orders' complied, our entire business will have to be closed: Twitter Inc
Ranveer Singh (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai Police register FIR against actor Ranveer Singh over obscene pictures
Ann Mary Ansalen a student from Ernakulam Law College drives the private bus named ‘Hey Day’ every Sunday through the Kakkanad-Perumbadappu road. (Photo | Express)
Passionate about heavy vehicles, she drives bus for free -- meet Ann Mary from Kochi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp