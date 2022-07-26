Immersion of Mata Ghatams marks end of Bonalu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Bonalu festivities concluded with a colourful procession and immersion of Mata Ghatams in Musi river near Nayapul, Chaderghat on Monday. The Mahankali Jatara procession was taken out on a decorated elephant carrying Goddess Matha Ghatam of the Akkanna Madanna Temple of Hari Bowli, Shah Ali Banda.

Minister for Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav welcomed devotees at Charminar, where the main dais were erected. The procession, which was flagged off by Hyderabad City Police Commissioner C V Anand, passed through the main thoroughfares of Bela, Lal Darwaza Cross Roads, Shalibanda, Charminar, Gulzar Houz, Pathergatti and Madina before reaching Mahankali temple on the banks of Musi at Nayapul.

Thousands devotees lined up along the procession route to witness the glittering and colourful convoy of Ghatams. Various temple committees erected daises along the route to welcome the procession and devotees, while artistes from different parts of the State performed cultural programmes while youngsters danced to the pulsating drum beats with Potharajus taking the centre stage.

At the end of procession, Ghatams from over a dozen Mahankali temples were immersed in Musi river.

Earlier in the day, Rangam was held at Akkanna Madanna Temple where the oracle predicted the future.

HYDERABAD: Bonalu festivities concluded with a colourful procession and immersion of Mata Ghatams in Musi river near Nayapul, Chaderghat on Monday. The Mahankali Jatara procession was taken out on a decorated elephant carrying Goddess Matha Ghatam of the Akkanna Madanna Temple of Hari Bowli, Shah Ali Banda. Minister for Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav welcomed devotees at Charminar, where the main dais were erected. The procession, which was flagged off by Hyderabad City Police Commissioner C V Anand, passed through the main thoroughfares of Bela, Lal Darwaza Cross Roads, Shalibanda, Charminar, Gulzar Houz, Pathergatti and Madina before reaching Mahankali temple on the banks of Musi at Nayapul. Thousands devotees lined up along the procession route to witness the glittering and colourful convoy of Ghatams. Various temple committees erected daises along the route to welcome the procession and devotees, while artistes from different parts of the State performed cultural programmes while youngsters danced to the pulsating drum beats with Potharajus taking the centre stage. At the end of procession, Ghatams from over a dozen Mahankali temples were immersed in Musi river. Earlier in the day, Rangam was held at Akkanna Madanna Temple where the oracle predicted the future.