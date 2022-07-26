Home Cities Hyderabad

Samples of suspected monkeypox patient sent to NIV, Pune

The swab samples of suspected Monkeypox patient have been collected and sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune for testing.

Published: 26th July 2022

A nurse attends to a suspected Monkeypox patient at Fever Hospital in Hyderabad on Monday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The swab samples of suspected Monkeypox patient have been collected and sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune for testing. The results are likely to come by Tuesday evening. Till then, the patient will be treated at Fever Hospital in Hyderabad.

Speaking to the media, Fever Hospital Superintendent Dr K Shankar said that the patient has lesions over his chest, face, hands and shoulders. So far, the patient’s condition is stable and he is being treated as per the guidelines of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), he said.

A 40-year-old resident of Kamareddy district developed symptoms of Monkeypox a few days after returning from Kuwait. The patient was shifted to Hyderabad for diagnosis and treatment on Sunday. 
Dr Shankar explained that the disease is not airborne. “It spreads through contact made for prolonged time.

It is more likely to spread via used beds, clothes or bathrooms. However, neglecting the disease could also lead to Death. The patient might develop pneumonia and suffer from fits which may affect the brain,” he said. 

Six under home isolation 
Meanwhile, officials are tracing the contacts of the suspected patient. Six of his family members are under home isolation.  Health Minister T Harish Rao said that if the case is confirmed, his family members will also get tested for the virus

Doctors attend duty wearing black badges
Doctors in the government hospitals across the State worked on Monday wearing black badges as a sign of protest demanding the fulfillment of their demands. Apart from roll-back of evening OP services, they demand the creation of a Director of Medical Education post, salary revision and others
 

