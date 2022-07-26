Home Cities Hyderabad

Want to escape city life? You can soon go glamping in Bonthapally

 With comfortable, plush and luxurious camping facilities it will provide the ultimate weekend getaway for the adventure junkies.

Published: 26th July 2022 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2022 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tired of hectic city life? Want to spend some quality time with nature? You don’t have to wait for a long time to fulfil that desire as the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is planning to develop a modern glamping site.  The proposed site that weds glamorous outings with adventures of camping will come up over 15 acres of Urban Forest Block at Bonthapally in Sangareddy district.  

To be developed at an estimated cost of `15 crore, the glamping site will comprise 15 to 25 luxury tents of minimum 600 sqft space each with equivalent of three star or above specifications. With comfortable, plush and luxurious camping facilities it will provide the ultimate weekend getaway for the adventure junkies.

The HMDA, which is planning to develop this glamping site on design, built, finance, operate and transfer (DBFOT) basis, has already invited request for proposal (RFP) from eligible and interested parties, developers, investors, operators of tourism projects for development of the project on PPP basis for a license period of 15 years. The scope of work will include design, build, finance, procurement and construction, operation and maintenance (O&M) and transfer of the project facilities to HMDA at the end of the license period.  

The Bonthapally Urban Forest Block, abutting Hyderabad-Narsapur Highway, is spread over 4,000 acres with thick vegetation. It is around 10 km from Hyderabad Outer Ring Road (ORR), within 30 km from west and north Hyderabad urban agglomeration and around 40 km from high-end residential areas like Banjara Hills and Jubilee Hills.

Official sources informed Express that the developer will not be allowed to remove any trees or make changes to the contours of the site but will be permitted to develop additional facilities such as trekking and safari routes, bird watching decks and view towers in consultation with and prior approval from the Forest Department.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bonthapally Hyderabad
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India's biggest spectrum auction begins; 5G airwaves worth Rs 4.3 lakh crore on offer
The logo for Twitter appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Nov. 29, 2021. (File Photo | AP)
If 'Blocking Orders' complied, our entire business will have to be closed: Twitter Inc
Ranveer Singh (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai Police register FIR against actor Ranveer Singh over obscene pictures
Ann Mary Ansalen a student from Ernakulam Law College drives the private bus named ‘Hey Day’ every Sunday through the Kakkanad-Perumbadappu road. (Photo | Express)
Passionate about heavy vehicles, she drives bus for free -- meet Ann Mary from Kochi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp