Want to escape city life? You can soon go glamping in Bonthapally

HYDERABAD: Tired of hectic city life? Want to spend some quality time with nature? You don’t have to wait for a long time to fulfil that desire as the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is planning to develop a modern glamping site. The proposed site that weds glamorous outings with adventures of camping will come up over 15 acres of Urban Forest Block at Bonthapally in Sangareddy district.

To be developed at an estimated cost of `15 crore, the glamping site will comprise 15 to 25 luxury tents of minimum 600 sqft space each with equivalent of three star or above specifications. With comfortable, plush and luxurious camping facilities it will provide the ultimate weekend getaway for the adventure junkies.

The HMDA, which is planning to develop this glamping site on design, built, finance, operate and transfer (DBFOT) basis, has already invited request for proposal (RFP) from eligible and interested parties, developers, investors, operators of tourism projects for development of the project on PPP basis for a license period of 15 years. The scope of work will include design, build, finance, procurement and construction, operation and maintenance (O&M) and transfer of the project facilities to HMDA at the end of the license period.

The Bonthapally Urban Forest Block, abutting Hyderabad-Narsapur Highway, is spread over 4,000 acres with thick vegetation. It is around 10 km from Hyderabad Outer Ring Road (ORR), within 30 km from west and north Hyderabad urban agglomeration and around 40 km from high-end residential areas like Banjara Hills and Jubilee Hills.

Official sources informed Express that the developer will not be allowed to remove any trees or make changes to the contours of the site but will be permitted to develop additional facilities such as trekking and safari routes, bird watching decks and view towers in consultation with and prior approval from the Forest Department.

