Keeping your liver alive

Rachel Dammala By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: If you’re someone who has heard of hepatitis but never quite understood what it is, you’re not alone. Ahead of World Hepatitis Day (July 28), doctors in the city say that most, if not all patients, have little to no inkling about the illness. Did you know that it affects hundreds of millions of people worldwide, killing close to 1.4 million people every year? But hepatitis remains largely ignored or unknown.

This year, the World Health Organisation is highlighting the need to bring hepatitis care closer to the primary health facilities and communities, so people can have better access to treatment and care. “This provides an opportunity to focus on specific actions, such as strengthening prevention, screening and control of viral hepatitis and its related diseases, increasing vaccine coverage, integrating the vaccine into national immunisation programmes and coordinating a global response to viral hepatitis,” says Dr Asha Subbalakshmi, head of the department of gastroenterology, Care Hospitals, HITEC City.

To start with the basics, Hepatitis, in simple words, is inflammation of the liver, usually caused by a viral infection. Now, there are five types of hepatitis viruses – A, B, C, D and E. Dr Asha has a four-step advice: Get tested, beware, get vaccinated and don’t wait for symptoms. “If you have had a blood transfusion before the year 2002, get yourself tested for the condition. This is because blood banks all over the nation started testing blood for the presence of Hepatitis C only after 2002. Next, if you’re pregnant or are planning to conceive any time soon, get tested.

This is because the virus that causes Hepatitis B can be transmitted from mother to child. If a mother is found to have Hepatitis B we can treat her if required and reduce the risk of transmission to the newborn. Babies born to infected mothers with be given Immunoglobulins (HBIg) and vaccines right after birth. Of the 5 kinds, Hepatitis A and E are spread by contaminated food or water. Hepatitis B and C spread by infected blood or bodily fluids i.e, through blood transfusion, unsafe sexual practices, unsterile needles and from infected mother to newborn. Hepatitis D is rare and infects only persons who already have Hepatitis B. Finally, by the time symptoms like fever, fatigue, loose stools, loss of appetite and jaundice, cirrhosis, liver failure and liver cancer manifest, it is usually too late to do anything. A person must get tested early on, or on a regular basis if they are at risk of contracting the disease,” she says adding that almost 90% of the people living with viral hepatitis are unaware that they have it.

Dr Prashant Shinde, consultant paediatric gastroenterologist and hepatologist at Yashoda Hospitals seconds Dr Asha to say that the global burden of both Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C is extraordinarily high, hence each and every individual should undergo viral testing and if found negative for above said viruses, prompt vaccination must be taken. He adds, “There are vaccines for Hepatitis A and B, but not for C. The Hepatitis A vaccine is administered in two injections and the vaccine for Hepatitis B is administered in three injections. All age groups are eligible for vaccination and the immunity with the vaccine is lifelong.”

The Hepatitis B vaccine is included in the universal immunisation programme. Specialist consultation and advice must be taken before getting a vaccine.

HYDERABAD: If you’re someone who has heard of hepatitis but never quite understood what it is, you’re not alone. Ahead of World Hepatitis Day (July 28), doctors in the city say that most, if not all patients, have little to no inkling about the illness. Did you know that it affects hundreds of millions of people worldwide, killing close to 1.4 million people every year? But hepatitis remains largely ignored or unknown. This year, the World Health Organisation is highlighting the need to bring hepatitis care closer to the primary health facilities and communities, so people can have better access to treatment and care. “This provides an opportunity to focus on specific actions, such as strengthening prevention, screening and control of viral hepatitis and its related diseases, increasing vaccine coverage, integrating the vaccine into national immunisation programmes and coordinating a global response to viral hepatitis,” says Dr Asha Subbalakshmi, head of the department of gastroenterology, Care Hospitals, HITEC City. To start with the basics, Hepatitis, in simple words, is inflammation of the liver, usually caused by a viral infection. Now, there are five types of hepatitis viruses – A, B, C, D and E. Dr Asha has a four-step advice: Get tested, beware, get vaccinated and don’t wait for symptoms. “If you have had a blood transfusion before the year 2002, get yourself tested for the condition. This is because blood banks all over the nation started testing blood for the presence of Hepatitis C only after 2002. Next, if you’re pregnant or are planning to conceive any time soon, get tested. This is because the virus that causes Hepatitis B can be transmitted from mother to child. If a mother is found to have Hepatitis B we can treat her if required and reduce the risk of transmission to the newborn. Babies born to infected mothers with be given Immunoglobulins (HBIg) and vaccines right after birth. Of the 5 kinds, Hepatitis A and E are spread by contaminated food or water. Hepatitis B and C spread by infected blood or bodily fluids i.e, through blood transfusion, unsafe sexual practices, unsterile needles and from infected mother to newborn. Hepatitis D is rare and infects only persons who already have Hepatitis B. Finally, by the time symptoms like fever, fatigue, loose stools, loss of appetite and jaundice, cirrhosis, liver failure and liver cancer manifest, it is usually too late to do anything. A person must get tested early on, or on a regular basis if they are at risk of contracting the disease,” she says adding that almost 90% of the people living with viral hepatitis are unaware that they have it. Dr Prashant Shinde, consultant paediatric gastroenterologist and hepatologist at Yashoda Hospitals seconds Dr Asha to say that the global burden of both Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C is extraordinarily high, hence each and every individual should undergo viral testing and if found negative for above said viruses, prompt vaccination must be taken. He adds, “There are vaccines for Hepatitis A and B, but not for C. The Hepatitis A vaccine is administered in two injections and the vaccine for Hepatitis B is administered in three injections. All age groups are eligible for vaccination and the immunity with the vaccine is lifelong.” The Hepatitis B vaccine is included in the universal immunisation programme. Specialist consultation and advice must be taken before getting a vaccine.