Sabitha Reddy congratulates truck driver’s son who came third in CBSE Class X

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Pandula Varshith, the son of a truck driver studying at Condor Shrine School in Hyderabad, secured the third rank in the country and the first in South India in CBSE Class 10 exams by scoring 498 out of 500 marks. State Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy congratulated the student on Tuesday.

Varshith secured 100 out of 100 marks in three subjects including English, Telugu and Science and 99 marks each in Mathematics and Social Science. The CBSE Class 10 results were declared on July 22. However, the schools and parents were informed about the national rankings on Sunday.

Speaking to the Express, P Praveen Kumar, father of Varshisth said, “My son has come first in every class. I never thought that he will shine at the national level. ” The family has shifted to Hayatnagar in Rangareddy from a village in Yadadri district for his education.

Due to poor financial conditions, Varshit’s father often receives financial aid from his relatives and friends. Varshit is now pursuing his dream of studying in IIT.

Scores perfect 100 in 3 subjects

Varshith secured 100 out of 100 marks in three subjects including English, Telugu and Science and 99 marks each in Mathematics and Social Science

HYDERABAD: Pandula Varshith, the son of a truck driver studying at Condor Shrine School in Hyderabad, secured the third rank in the country and the first in South India in CBSE Class 10 exams by scoring 498 out of 500 marks. State Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy congratulated the student on Tuesday. Varshith secured 100 out of 100 marks in three subjects including English, Telugu and Science and 99 marks each in Mathematics and Social Science. The CBSE Class 10 results were declared on July 22. However, the schools and parents were informed about the national rankings on Sunday. Speaking to the Express, P Praveen Kumar, father of Varshisth said, “My son has come first in every class. I never thought that he will shine at the national level. ” The family has shifted to Hayatnagar in Rangareddy from a village in Yadadri district for his education. Due to poor financial conditions, Varshit’s father often receives financial aid from his relatives and friends. Varshit is now pursuing his dream of studying in IIT. Scores perfect 100 in 3 subjects Varshith secured 100 out of 100 marks in three subjects including English, Telugu and Science and 99 marks each in Mathematics and Social Science