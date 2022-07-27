Three labourers run over by MMTS train in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three persons were run over by an MMTS train between HiTec City and Hafeezpet in Hyderabad on Tuesday.The victims were identified as Rajappa, 60, Srinu, 35, and Krishna, 50, who lived close to Sankalp Apartments nearby.Police said the mishap took place while the men were walking in between railway tracks.

The loco driver said that the three victims were walking in the middle of the railway tracks and did not move away even though he was blaring the loco horn repeatedly. They seemed to be in a state of intoxication.The incident occurred at a point where the tracks took a sharp curve. The loco pilot could not see them till it was too late.He blared the horn but the three seemed oblivious of the train thundering down. As the train hit them, the bodes of the three labourers were flung into the air and fell a little away from the tracks.

The loco pilot immediately informed the Government Railway Police who arrived at the spot and moved the bodies for an autopsy to Osmania General Hospital. Later, the bodies of Rajappa and Srinu were handed over to their family members. The police are yet to locate the family members of Krishna who live in Karnataka.They have registered a case under Section 174 of the CrPC.

