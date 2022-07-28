Four detained in Jeedimetla LPG blast case

HYDERABAD: Jeedimetla police who are investigating the LPG cylinder blast that left two people dead at Ramreddynagar on Tuesday, on Wednesday detained four persons.According to the police, at the time of the blast, eight people were in the room of which two died on the spot. The inmates of the room, all from Jharkhand, had been quarrelling right from the morning and after the blast in the evening, the six survivors had fled. The police also found that there were four commercial LPG cylinders in the room, of which one had burst, one was leaking gas and the remaining two were intact.The police were tipped-off by the locals about the four and detained them.
