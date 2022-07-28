GHMC shifts 1,500 people living near Musi river to safer locations

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Officials of the Greater of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) have shifted about 1,500 persons who live near Musi river basin to safer places following the release of huge volumes of water downstream into the river from Osmansagar and Himayatsagar.

They have been accommodated in nearby shelter homes, community halls, and function halls. GHMC officials supplied food to them and made arrangements for their stay.Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi on Wednesday tweeted that the GHMC staff were working in tandem with the police and revenue department employees.

“Evacuated 1,500 residents living near the Musi river and shifted them to shelter homes due to increased in the flow of flood waters. All the necessary arrangements have been made at the shelter homes for the citizens in coordination with @CPHydCity, revenue department @KTRTRS,” the Mayor tweeted.

‘Maintain street lights’

The Mayor directed the electricity authorities to take steps to ensure that street lights work perfectly. She reviewed the maintenance of street lights at a meeting with the officials of the Urban Community Development Department of the Electricity Department.

She said that new lights should be installed in streets and alleys where they have gone out of order. There are a number of complaints from the residents about street lights being switched on in the afternoons. She directed officials to attend to the issues.

Power utility officials have been directed to coordinate with Telangana Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) to prevent disruption in supply of power.

