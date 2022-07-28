Officials sound alert, close Chaderghat, Moosarambagh bridges for traffic

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As more water inflows continue from the catchment areas, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) authorities on Wednesday lifted two additional gates of the Himayatsagar reservoir. Earlier in the day, 13 gates of the Osmansagar reservoir were lifted to release the excess water downstream of the Musi river. However, the officials closed three gates at 11 pm in view of the decreasing inflows.

The two causeway bridges at Chaderghat and Moosarambagh, which are overflowing with Musi waters, have been closed for traffic movement. Sites for relief camps have already been identified by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) authorities and several people have been shifted.

HMWS&SB officials have issued an alert cautioning people living in areas along the Musi as the two reservoirs are likely to get more inflows. With the lifting of more floodgates, additional water discharge is likely into the areas situated downstream of the river and affecting people residing there. The Water Board has also alerted the district administration of Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts along with the GHMC and police.

Officials are closely monitoring the water level of both the reservoirs in light of rains in the catchment areas and predict that more floodgates will be opened depending on the inflows from the upstream areas.

Following heavy rains during the past few days, Osmansagar has witnessed huge inflows and the current water level in the reservoir is 1,788.20 feet (3.487 tmcft) against the Full Tank Level (FTL) of 1,790 feet (3.9 tmcft). The reservoir reported an inflow of 6,000 cusecs, whereas the outflow was at 8,281 cusecs at 10.30 pm before the gates were closed.

In the Himayatsagar reservoir, where two more gates were opened on Wednesday on top of the eight gates lifted earlier. It’s receiving inflows at 2,000 cusecs while the outflow is at 2,606 cusecs. The current water level in the reservoir stood at 1,760.8 feet (2.408 tmcft) against the FTL of 1,763.50 feet (2.97 tmcft).

Meanwhile, Cyberabad Commissioner of Police (CP) Stephen Raveendra urged citizens not to venture out unnecessarily in view of the heavy rains. To take stock of the situation in rain-inundated areas, he along with officials visited the Himayatsagar lake, Himayatsagar service road and Osmansagar.Police personnel, who are deployed round-the-clock in the surrounding areas of the lakes, are constantly monitoring the inflows and outflows.

150 workers

who toiled in agricultural fields didn’t come back to village because of increasing water level in the Bhemeshwara stream. They belonged to the Santhaipet village in Tadwai mandal of Kamareddy district. R&B Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy spoke with district Collector Jitesh V Patil, Tadwai SI Ananjaneyoulu and Santhaipet Sarpanch. Officials said they were trying to send food and blankets to the labourers, many of whom are said to be elderly

Two farmers killed by lightning strike

Two farmers died after being struck by lightning in Tejavur village of Wankidi mandal in Kumurambheem Asifabad district on Wednesday. The farmers met a tragic end on their way home from their agriculture field on a two-wheeler when lightning struck them killing them on the spot. The villagers rushed them to a hospital in Asifabad where they were declared brought dead

C’bad CP takes stock

Cyberabad CP Stephen Raveendra urged citizens not to venture out unnecessarily in view of the heavy rains. He along with officials visited the Himayatsagar lake and other areas

