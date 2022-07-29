Police ready charges against Hyderabad socialite Shilpa Chowdary

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Narsingi police is all set to file the chargesheet against socialite Shilpa Chowdary in at least one of the three cases she faces, while the other two complaints are still under investigation. Chowdary has been accused of luring women from different walks of life to invest in her fraudulent schemes by hosting glitzy kitty parties and by her smooth talk.

Three of her victims came forward to lodge complaints against her -- Rohini Reddy, Divya Reddy and Tollywood actor Sudheer Babu’s wife Priyadarshini -- in November 2021. After the complaints were lodged, efforts were made to get Shilpa Chowdary to return the Rs 7 crore she allegedly convinced the three women to invest in her schemes, but to no avail. Finally, she was arrested on November 27. Her husband Shiva Prasad was also arrested but later released on conditional bail.

All the victims said that they were lured in the name of investments. Rohini Reddy was convinced by Shiva Prasad’s appeal to help them build a hospital. Shilpa Chowdary and Shiva Prasad sought six months to repay the loan and as collateral, they handed over cheques of various banks (which bounced) and a gold chain (which turned out to be fake). Over a period of time, Rohini Reddy gave Rs 3.1 crore to the couple while Priyadarshini gave Rs 2.9 crore and Divya Reddy Rs 1 crore.

HYDERABAD: The Narsingi police is all set to file the chargesheet against socialite Shilpa Chowdary in at least one of the three cases she faces, while the other two complaints are still under investigation. Chowdary has been accused of luring women from different walks of life to invest in her fraudulent schemes by hosting glitzy kitty parties and by her smooth talk. Three of her victims came forward to lodge complaints against her -- Rohini Reddy, Divya Reddy and Tollywood actor Sudheer Babu’s wife Priyadarshini -- in November 2021. After the complaints were lodged, efforts were made to get Shilpa Chowdary to return the Rs 7 crore she allegedly convinced the three women to invest in her schemes, but to no avail. Finally, she was arrested on November 27. Her husband Shiva Prasad was also arrested but later released on conditional bail. All the victims said that they were lured in the name of investments. Rohini Reddy was convinced by Shiva Prasad’s appeal to help them build a hospital. Shilpa Chowdary and Shiva Prasad sought six months to repay the loan and as collateral, they handed over cheques of various banks (which bounced) and a gold chain (which turned out to be fake). Over a period of time, Rohini Reddy gave Rs 3.1 crore to the couple while Priyadarshini gave Rs 2.9 crore and Divya Reddy Rs 1 crore.