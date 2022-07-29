Home Cities Hyderabad

Six urban forest parks open in Hyderabad

They were inaugurated by Forest Minister A Indrakaran Reddy and Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy.

Published: 29th July 2022 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2022 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

Forest Minister A Indrakaran Reddy plants a sapling during the inauguration of Nagaram Urban Forest Park

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as six urban forest parks in Hyderabad were thrown open to the public on Thursday. Developed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority in and around the city, these parks which will not only provide lung spaces but also contribute to the growth of smart,  green, sustainable and healthy towns.

They were inaugurated by Forest Minister A Indrakaran Reddy and Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy. The parks are located in Nagaram, Pallegadda in Maheswaram, Sirigiripuram in Maheswaram, Srinagar in Thukkuguda, Tumaloor in Maheshwaram and Manyamkancha in Kandukur mandal.

Ministers, officials and other public representatives planted saplings as part of the eighth installment of Haritha Haram programme and examined the facilities provided to the visitors. These parks were developed at an estimated cost of Rs 30 crore.Speaking on the occasion, Indrakaran Reddy said that in accordance with the ideas of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, urban forest parks have been developed as urban lung spaces in reserve forest areas near cities and towns. He said that they are being arranged on all sides of Hyderabad to provide a pleasant atmosphere for citizens.

Several facilities

Locals would be given free entry once a week. These parks provide protection to the forest land besides creating recreational facilities. In addition to the greenery, walkways have also been developed and several other amenities provided. These parks are provided with facilities such as CRS & see-through wall, entry plaza, visitors’ pathway, safari track,  interpretation shed, gazebos, washrooms, watch towers, seating arrangements and plantations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad
India Matters
Image of a person affected by monkeypox (Photo | World Health Organisation)
Monkeypox or Skin allergy? People rush to hospitals to check for symptoms
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Which ruling forces are giving protection to spurious liquor mafias in Gujarat, asks Rahul
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Over 23,000 higher education courses to be made available for free on new portal: UGC
Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswamy. (File | P Jawahar/EPS)
AIADMK row: SC asks Madras HC to decide OPS faction plea against party meet, orders status quo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp