Six urban forest parks open in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as six urban forest parks in Hyderabad were thrown open to the public on Thursday. Developed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority in and around the city, these parks which will not only provide lung spaces but also contribute to the growth of smart, green, sustainable and healthy towns.

They were inaugurated by Forest Minister A Indrakaran Reddy and Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy. The parks are located in Nagaram, Pallegadda in Maheswaram, Sirigiripuram in Maheswaram, Srinagar in Thukkuguda, Tumaloor in Maheshwaram and Manyamkancha in Kandukur mandal.

Ministers, officials and other public representatives planted saplings as part of the eighth installment of Haritha Haram programme and examined the facilities provided to the visitors. These parks were developed at an estimated cost of Rs 30 crore.Speaking on the occasion, Indrakaran Reddy said that in accordance with the ideas of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, urban forest parks have been developed as urban lung spaces in reserve forest areas near cities and towns. He said that they are being arranged on all sides of Hyderabad to provide a pleasant atmosphere for citizens.

Several facilities

Locals would be given free entry once a week. These parks provide protection to the forest land besides creating recreational facilities. In addition to the greenery, walkways have also been developed and several other amenities provided. These parks are provided with facilities such as CRS & see-through wall, entry plaza, visitors’ pathway, safari track, interpretation shed, gazebos, washrooms, watch towers, seating arrangements and plantations.

