11 nabbed for fake certificates racket

The job aspirant found the certificates to be fake and brought the matter to the notice of the police who investigated and identified the kingpin to be Kota Kishore.

Published: 30th July 2022 07:26 AM

HYDERABAD: The Special Operation Team, Madhapur Zone and KPHB police on Friday busted a fake certificates racket by nabbing 11 persons who were providing PG, graduation, BTech, Intermediate and Class X certificates in the name of different universities.Among those arrested was Kota Kishore, a teacher in a private school in Vijayawada, along with mediators and those who procured fake certificates.

Briefing the media, Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Raveendra said: “Hostel warden Krishna Kanth Reddy along with Kota Kishore were arrested in connection with the fake certificates racket. The former runs a hostel in Kukatpally limits where one of his occupants approached him seeking help in finding a job on Intermediate qualification. To his surprise, Krishna provided him with BCom certificates for `90,000. The certificates were in the name of Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut.”

The job aspirant found the certificates to be fake and brought the matter to the notice of the police who investigated and identified the kingpin to be Kota Kishore. The gang had prepared fake certificates of 18 Universities, and Intermediate Boards from 13 states. In addition to the recovery of fake education certificates, recommendation letters, TCs, fake seals, stamps and logos were also seized.

Nine others who procured the fake certificates from Kishore were identified as Thumu Madhukar, Relacharla Gopala Krishna, Bairagani Rajesh Goud, Rondla Devendar Reddy, Kudeti Krishna Sai, Shaik Ghouse Baba and Avva Raghavendra Gupta.Police suspect that the number of individuals who obtained fake certificates from Kishore can be over 100.

‘Papers’ for 18 varsities
The gang had prepared fake certificates of 18 varsities &  Intermediate Boards of 13 states. They also made fake TCs and seals

