Home Cities Hyderabad

Photo expo showcases glory of tigers

Besides several national awards, his photos have won accolades from across the globe.

Published: 30th July 2022 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2022 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

Tiger Sangeeta with her cub inside her enclose, on International Tiger Day, in Patna. (Photo | PTI)

For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As part of the International Tiger Day observed on Friday, award-winning wildlife photographer Anjani Singamaneni, in association with the Andhra Pradesh Forest Department, conducted a photo exhibition on tigers in the Nagarjunasagar- Srisailam Tiger Reserve.

The two-day photo exhibition held at Gallery 78, opposite Hitex Gate in Hi-Tec City, had 42 magnificent photographs of tigers on display.Most of the photos were taken using camera trapping, which showed the beasts in different poses and moods inside their natural habitat.

These images were a result of almost one year of deployment of one of the largest DSLR camera trap in the country to document tigers and other wildlife species.Anjani Singamaneni, based in Hyderabad, is one of a few photographers in the country working with DSLR camera traps.

Besides several national awards, his photos have won accolades from across the globe.His work has been published in several international wildlife magazines.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image of a person affected by monkeypox (Photo | World Health Organisation)
Monkeypox or Skin allergy? People rush to hospitals to check for symptoms
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Which ruling forces are giving protection to spurious liquor mafias in Gujarat, asks Rahul
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Over 23,000 higher education courses to be made available for free on new portal: UGC
Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswamy. (File | P Jawahar/EPS)
AIADMK row: SC asks Madras HC to decide OPS faction plea against party meet, orders status quo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp