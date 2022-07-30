Photo expo showcases glory of tigers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As part of the International Tiger Day observed on Friday, award-winning wildlife photographer Anjani Singamaneni, in association with the Andhra Pradesh Forest Department, conducted a photo exhibition on tigers in the Nagarjunasagar- Srisailam Tiger Reserve.

The two-day photo exhibition held at Gallery 78, opposite Hitex Gate in Hi-Tec City, had 42 magnificent photographs of tigers on display.Most of the photos were taken using camera trapping, which showed the beasts in different poses and moods inside their natural habitat.

These images were a result of almost one year of deployment of one of the largest DSLR camera trap in the country to document tigers and other wildlife species.Anjani Singamaneni, based in Hyderabad, is one of a few photographers in the country working with DSLR camera traps.

Besides several national awards, his photos have won accolades from across the globe.His work has been published in several international wildlife magazines.

