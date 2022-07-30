Home Cities Hyderabad

Special camps to profile street vendors in 40 ULBs from Aug 1

Published: 30th July 2022 06:01 AM

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (TSMEPMA) asked GHMC, SCB and Municipal Commissioners of 38 other ULBs to complete socioeconomic profiling of all eligible street vendors and their family members by organising camps from August 1 to 6, 2022 so that all eligible can avail the benefits of various schemes drawn for them.

Socioeconomic profiling of about 38.71% of the 2,41,466 street vendors in the 40 ULBs across Telangana is still not completed, according to the TSMEPMA.It said that 1,47,986 (61.29 percent) street vendors have been profiled while 93,480 vendors, spread across 40 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), including the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Secunderabad Cantonment Board, are still to be covered. Along with the 1,47,986 street vendors, 3,40,412 of their family members have also been profiled.

The TSMEPMA has set ULB wise targets for profiling and sanctioning various schemes during camps in August 2022.Apart from GHMC and SCB, the other 38 ULBs include GWMC, Karimnagar, Ramagundum, Khammam, Nizamabad, Suryapet, Mahabubnagar, Adilabad, Kothagudem, Palvancha, Metpalli, Korutla, Jagityal, Jangaon, Gadwal, Kamareddy, Kagazhnagar, Mahabubabad, Bellampally, Naspur, Mancherial, Mandamarri, Medchal, Miryalaguda, Nalgonda, Bhainsa, Nirmal, Armoor, Bodhan, Peddapalli, Sircilla, Sangareddy, Zaheerabad, Siddipet, Kodad, Vikarabad, Tandur and Bhongir.

Sources said that Director, National Urban Livelihoods Mission, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has asked ULBs to organise camps (Pattana Pragathi-SVANidhi se Samriddhi) in August this year for ensuring scheme linkages to these beneficiaries. The profiling in ULBs like SCB, Sircilla, Siddipet, Sangareddy, Medchal, Gadwal, Jagtiyal, Kothagudem and others is not satisfactory, MoHUA sources said.

