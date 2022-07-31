Home Cities Hyderabad

ED raids Railway contractor’s residence

ED officials on Saturday raided the residence of an Indian Railways contractor. 

Published: 31st July 2022 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2022 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

Raids

For representational purposes. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: ED officials on Saturday raided the residence of an Indian Railways contractor. Sources said the team from Delhi which raided Chikoti Praveen’s residence in Saidabad also conducted searches at the house of the contractor Ijaz Farooq, who lives at Road no. 6 of  Vijayapuri Colony in Tarnaka. Officials suspect that he’s involved in a `100 crore-scam relating to falsified bills. Ijaz’s involvement is yet to be ascertained and officials are checking if he was operating by himself or colluded with any agents. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image of a person affected by monkeypox (Photo | World Health Organisation)
Monkeypox or Skin allergy? People rush to hospitals to check for symptoms
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Which ruling forces are giving protection to spurious liquor mafias in Gujarat, asks Rahul
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Over 23,000 higher education courses to be made available for free on new portal: UGC
Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswamy. (File | P Jawahar/EPS)
AIADMK row: SC asks Madras HC to decide OPS faction plea against party meet, orders status quo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp