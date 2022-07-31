ED raids Railway contractor’s residence

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: ED officials on Saturday raided the residence of an Indian Railways contractor. Sources said the team from Delhi which raided Chikoti Praveen’s residence in Saidabad also conducted searches at the house of the contractor Ijaz Farooq, who lives at Road no. 6 of Vijayapuri Colony in Tarnaka. Officials suspect that he’s involved in a `100 crore-scam relating to falsified bills. Ijaz’s involvement is yet to be ascertained and officials are checking if he was operating by himself or colluded with any agents.

