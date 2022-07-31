Home Cities Hyderabad

Special panels to issue permits for forest works

District Collectors, Chief Conservator of Forests, DFOs and a nodal officer would be part of the committees. 

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As per the amendments in the Forest Conservation Act 1980, Project Screening Committees would be responsible for issuing permission at the district level for various development and welfare projects that require conversion of forest land, Inspector General of Forest Department Dr G Trinadh Kumar informed on Saturday. 

District Collectors, Chief Conservator of Forests, DFOs and a nodal officer would be part of the committees. The new rules came into effect on June 28, he said,while addressing a review meeting of the forest officials of all districts at Aranya Bhavan. He added that the new rules had made the conversion of forest lands easier and regulations for protecting the forests more stringent.

