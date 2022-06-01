Hoax bomb call delays Sabari Express at Secunderabad railway station

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A anonymous caller who said that a bomb had been planted on the Trivandrum-bound Sabari Express, triggered panic at the Secunderabad railway station on Tuesday.

Soon after the call was received, Railway Police and RPF teams along with bomb squads swung into action and scanned the entire train and did not find any explosive material. Police later found that it was a hoax call.

Srinivas, Inspector of Railway Police, Secunderabad said that no explosive or any suspicious material was found during the searches. A case has been registered against the anonymous caller and a hunt is on to trace him, he added.

On Tuesday around 12 noon, an unidentified person called the helpline Dial 100 and informed that he had planted a bomb on Sabari Express. He even said the bomb was planted in the bogies towards Hyderabad side.

The call was immediately routed to the Railway police and all security wings including bomb, dog squads, Intelligence, Hyderabad city police and Railway Protection Force swung into action.

When the call came, Sabari Express was at Secunderabad railway station, waiting to leave for Trivandrum in a few minutes.As a preventive measure, all passengers were de-boarded and the whole area was cordoned off. Later, passengers were allowed to board the train and it left Secunderabad.