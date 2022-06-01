STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hoax bomb call delays Sabari Express at Secunderabad railway station

On Tuesday around 12 noon, an unidentified person called the helpline Dial 100 and informed that he had planted a bomb on Sabari Express.

Published: 01st June 2022 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2022 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

Following a hoax call to Dial 100 about a bomb on Sabari Express, Railway police check baggage of passengers at Secunderabad station

Following a hoax call to Dial 100 about a bomb on Sabari Express, Railway police check baggage of passengers at Secunderabad station. (Photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A anonymous caller who said that a bomb had been planted on the Trivandrum-bound Sabari Express, triggered panic at the Secunderabad railway station on Tuesday.

Soon after the call was received, Railway Police and RPF teams along with bomb squads swung into action and scanned the entire train and did not find any explosive material. Police later found that it was a hoax call. 

Srinivas, Inspector of Railway Police, Secunderabad said that no explosive or any suspicious material was found during the searches. A case has been registered against the anonymous caller and a hunt is on to trace him, he added.

On Tuesday around 12 noon, an unidentified person called the helpline Dial 100 and informed that he had planted a bomb on Sabari Express. He even said the bomb was planted in the bogies towards Hyderabad side.

The call was immediately routed to the Railway police and all security wings including bomb, dog squads, Intelligence, Hyderabad city police and Railway Protection Force swung into action.

When the call came, Sabari Express was at Secunderabad railway station, waiting to leave for Trivandrum in a few minutes.As a preventive measure, all passengers were de-boarded and the whole area was cordoned off. Later, passengers were allowed to board the train and it left Secunderabad.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Secunderabad railway station Railway Police RPF Sabari Express
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp