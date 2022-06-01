Neeraj Panwar killing: Days after ruling 'honour killing' angle, Hyderabad cops reveal caste factor

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Though the police had earlier ruled out the 'honour killing' angle in the murder of Neeraj Panwar, the police custody has revealed that caste was a major factor behind the offence as two of the accused were humiliated by the casteist slurs used by their friends over the victim's caste.

Vijay Yadav and Sanjay Yadav, two of the five accused, were taken into police custody on Friday while their parents approached the Human Rights Commission fearing custodial deaths and demanded a free and fair investigation.

Sources said that the police custody proved fruitful as cops were able to find the motive behind the killing, reportedly carried out by the cousins of Sanjana Yadav, the deceased's wife. The two accused revealed that they were angry as Sanjana had rejected the marriage proposal from one of their friends.

On the last day of custody, a senior official, under the condition of anonymity, told The New Indian Express, "Vijay and Sanjay revealed that Sanjana was engaged to one of their friends before marrying Neeraj. Later, she broke off the engagement and married her partner. She hadn't mentioned this to her parents."

Sanjana and Neeraj, who belonged to the Mali caste, got married in April 2021 and were residing at his grandmother’s residence in Falaknuma, fearing attacks from her family. The young cousins were enraged seeing him and were bothered by the comments such as "Mali's Yadav" and "Mali's brother-in-law" that were directed toward them by their friends, the official said.

End of custody

The accused duo will be produced in the court on Wednesday and decision on the custody of three others will also be taken by the court on Wednesday