17-year-old girl molested in Mercedes after pub party

Police probing how she was allowed into the pub considering that she was a minor

Published: 02nd June 2022 07:16 AM

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a shocking incident, a 17-year-old girl who was partying with her friends at Amnesia & Insomnia Pub in Jubilee Hills, was allegedly molested by a group of her male friends. While partying, on her friends’ request she left the pub. They made her board a red Mercedes. A few of her friends got into the same vehicle, while a few more boarded an Innova and they followed the Mercedes.

As they travelled ahead, her friends who were with her, molested the teenager. As she resisted, they also injured her on her neck. Later, the girl escaped from them and reached home. Based on a complaint from her father, Jubilee Hills police registered a case under Sections 354 and 323 of the IPC and under the POCSO Act and started an investigation. S Rajashekar Reddy, Inspector of Jubilee Hills said the suspects are absconding and a hunt is in to nab them.

The girl, an Intermediate student, went to the pub on Saturday evening, along with a group of her friends. Her father in his complaint to police on Tuesday, said his daughter was still in shock and unable to describe things clearly. Police are also probing as to how the pub management allowed minors to enter the premises for a party.

