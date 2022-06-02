Cast a cool spell

Rachel Dammala By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Did you know that different aromas can affect your mood and mind, magically? In the midst of soaring heat and humidity, choose aromas that help recharge your senses, stimulate you emotionally and reverse the general sluggishness that summer is usually known for! Ridhima Kansal, director, Rosemoore, Kukatpally, shares some fragrances that can give your home a cool facelift.

Lemongrass

It is an evergreen aroma, well known worldwide for its zingy, citrusy, and energising appeal. Lemongrass is a timeless aroma that can fight fatigue and combat stress. It can instantly refresh the mind and revitalise the body. It is perfect for the hot summer giving an outdoors-y and energising facelift to the décor. However, it should be noted that lemongrass at times can be a little overwhelming, and hence adding hints of other complementary aromas can be beneficial.

Eucalyptus

It is a bright olfactory composition that enlivens the overall décor and helps in fighting fatigue and feeling rejuvenated. Eucalyptus has a minty and woody appeal making it a perfect fit for the bright and warm climate of Indian summers. It can also be paired well with other aromas to render increased depth.

Floral & fruity tones

This summer one can also try out numerous fresh floral and fruity accords such as raspberry, pomegranates, figs, berries, etc. Such aromas are refreshing and have striking appeal. They can refresh the mind and can energise the body, giving a perfect respite from the scorching heat outside. Kids also generally love such aromas, which is a great reason you should give these a shot this summer.

Egyptian cotton

This one-in-a kind fragrance is a new age aroma made with the help of mingling soft powdery musk with white wood and ozone. It gives a very cool and soothing appeal to the overall home ambience with dewy and airy essence. The aroma can also promote overall well-being and peace. It is an intoxicating aroma with a hint of a floral accord, adding some amount of sweetness as well.

