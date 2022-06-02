STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CCTVs bust game of two house burglars

Police arrested the duo Sonu Singh and A Prakash and recovered stolen property from them which includes 40 grams of gold and 600 grams of silver articles, on Wednesday.

Robbery, burglary

Image used for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two bike-borne house burglars who looted a house at Miyapur a few days ago, took all precautions to evade police, including tampering with their bike registration number. However, the same bike, which police picked up while analysing CCTV footage, landed them in the police net. 

Police arrested the duo Sonu Singh and A Prakash and recovered stolen property from them which includes 40 grams of gold and 600 grams of silver articles, on Wednesday. Police said the case was detected purely with the support of CCTV cameras. During investigation, Miyapur police team analysed CCTV cameras near the scene of the offence and spotted a bike moving suspiciously. However, they could not proceed further, as the bike’s registration number plate was fake. On further analysis of clues, police pieced the clues from all CCTVs and chanced on a lead which gave police the bike’s identity. Using this, they were traced.

