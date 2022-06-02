STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fire extinguisher explodes, one dies

A worker was killed after the cylinder of a fire extinguisher exploded at Riscu Fire and Safety located at Subash Nagar under the Jeedimetla police station limits on Wednesday. 

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A worker was killed after the cylinder of a fire extinguisher exploded at Riscu Fire and Safety located at Subash Nagar under the Jeedimetla police station limits on Wednesday. According to the police, Mukund Kumar died on the spot while two others, Vijay Kumar and Guddu Kumar, sustained injuries on their legs and shoulders. They are undergoing treatment at a private hospital. The incident occurred when the three workers were refilling the cylinders with nitrogen gas. On being informed, a team of police rushed to the spot and the victim’s body which was torn into pieces was sent for autopsy. 

