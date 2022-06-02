MNC staffer from J&K found dead in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 27-year-old woman from Jammu and Kashmir, Kirti Sambyal, who was working for an MNC in the city, was found hanging at her rented flat in Gachibowli on Wednesday. Police said she could have hanged herself and died by suicide. The reason behind her death is being ascertained.

Further investigation is underway, said G Suresh, Inspector of Gachibowli. Sambyal, who hailed from Samba district, had been working for the MNC for over a year and was residing at Nanakramguda on a sharing basis.

On Wednesday afternoon, her friend found her hanging and rushed her to a nearby private hospital, where she was declared dead. Police shifted the body for post-mortem examination and have also informed her family in Jammu & Kashmir.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).