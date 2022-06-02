STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

PCOD: Diet, a saving grace

With each passing generation, the risks and cases of women suffering from Polycystic Ovary Syndrome worsened.

Published: 02nd June 2022 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2022 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Shreya Veronica
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With each passing generation, the risks and cases of women suffering from Polycystic Ovary Syndrome worsened. Changing lifestyle patterns and stress coupled with irregular sleep have all played a huge role in the increasing impact on young girls becoming prone to PCOD. Experts tell us that diet plays one of the biggest roles in aggravating or curing PCOD. They how one can get it right. 

Dr Swapna Yendru, consultant obstetrician-gynaecologist at Swapna Health Care, Begumpet, explains why PCOD has grown to become so common among young girls. “It is genetically programmed. The older generation probably had it too, but a healthier lifestyle was able to put it away. There were more physical activities and there wasn’t so much junk food available. Back then, people would eat home-cooked food that included the best of vegetables and pulses like dal. Today, tasty-looking, unhealthy food is just a click away. A lot of additives go into the making of delicious junk food and pesticides, and the pesticides that go into growing hybrid varieties make it all bad to consume,” Dr Swapna laments.

She adds that a lack of physical activity too has affected young women. “There isn’t much running around or even playing happening these days. With growing competition, schools, colleges and parents have all been focussing on their studies. There are no playgrounds in schools, nor are there urban playgrounds for kids to run around. Today, after school, children get into their bus and reach home only to be hooked to their screens. These affect muscle growth and cause an unhealthy metabolism in the body. Not to forget the stress caused by assignments and social media. The pandemic too played a spoilsport in the holistic growth and development,” she tells CE. 

Sujatha Stephen R D, chief nutritionist at Yashoda hospitals, explains the kind of diet one should follow if they have been found to have PCOD. “Most problems are a result of a hormonal imbalance. The first thing one needs to focus on is insulin production and resistance. Sometimes, sugar levels might increase and lead to obesity and irregular periods.

The diet has to be completely low carb and a good amount of protein should be consumed. Always go with carbohydrates that are whole grain like nuts, and seeds. Your diet must be low salt and high fibre and focus on more fruits and vegetables that help in weight reduction. Pumpkin and watermelon seeds help in maintaining healthy fats. Losing weight should be the top priority. Preservative foods and foods high in carbohydrates should be avoided,” she says.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp