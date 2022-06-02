PCOD: Diet, a saving grace

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With each passing generation, the risks and cases of women suffering from Polycystic Ovary Syndrome worsened. Changing lifestyle patterns and stress coupled with irregular sleep have all played a huge role in the increasing impact on young girls becoming prone to PCOD. Experts tell us that diet plays one of the biggest roles in aggravating or curing PCOD. They how one can get it right.

Dr Swapna Yendru, consultant obstetrician-gynaecologist at Swapna Health Care, Begumpet, explains why PCOD has grown to become so common among young girls. “It is genetically programmed. The older generation probably had it too, but a healthier lifestyle was able to put it away. There were more physical activities and there wasn’t so much junk food available. Back then, people would eat home-cooked food that included the best of vegetables and pulses like dal. Today, tasty-looking, unhealthy food is just a click away. A lot of additives go into the making of delicious junk food and pesticides, and the pesticides that go into growing hybrid varieties make it all bad to consume,” Dr Swapna laments.

She adds that a lack of physical activity too has affected young women. “There isn’t much running around or even playing happening these days. With growing competition, schools, colleges and parents have all been focussing on their studies. There are no playgrounds in schools, nor are there urban playgrounds for kids to run around. Today, after school, children get into their bus and reach home only to be hooked to their screens. These affect muscle growth and cause an unhealthy metabolism in the body. Not to forget the stress caused by assignments and social media. The pandemic too played a spoilsport in the holistic growth and development,” she tells CE.

Sujatha Stephen R D, chief nutritionist at Yashoda hospitals, explains the kind of diet one should follow if they have been found to have PCOD. “Most problems are a result of a hormonal imbalance. The first thing one needs to focus on is insulin production and resistance. Sometimes, sugar levels might increase and lead to obesity and irregular periods.

The diet has to be completely low carb and a good amount of protein should be consumed. Always go with carbohydrates that are whole grain like nuts, and seeds. Your diet must be low salt and high fibre and focus on more fruits and vegetables that help in weight reduction. Pumpkin and watermelon seeds help in maintaining healthy fats. Losing weight should be the top priority. Preservative foods and foods high in carbohydrates should be avoided,” she says.