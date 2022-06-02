STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
The great glut: About 29K police jobs aspirants are over-qualified

As many as 28,920 applicants for vacant posts in the police department, hold educational qualifications which are way above those prescribed for the post.

Published: 02nd June 2022 07:14 AM

Police, Crime, Cops

(Express Illustrations)

By Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 28,920 applicants for vacant posts in the police department, hold educational qualifications which are way above those prescribed for the post. The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) which is conducting the recruitment received a whopping 12,91,006 applications to fill the 17,516 vacancies in Police, Fire, Excise, Prisons, Special Protection Force and Transport departments.

Applications with higher qualifications are also received for the posts of Driver Operator, Constable (Driver), Constable (Mechanic) and other posts like SI & Constables (Civil), IT & Communications and in Police Transport wings.For posts of civil constables, over 4 lakh people with Intermediate qualification applied and over one lakh with the same, applied for Excise Constables. 

SI, IT posts

For the posts of SIs, Civil, IT & Communications, Transport and ASI Fingerprint Bureau, 11,49,377 applicants are in 26-30 years of age, followed by 95,681 in 21-25 age group, 47,944 in 31-35 years of age and 4,925 in the above 36 age category.The applications received this time are more in number than the previous recruitment in 2018, when only 7,19,840 applications were received by the board. Officials observe that the additional five-year age relaxation has come as a blessing for many aspirants. 

Methodology attracts aspirants

There is also an increasing confidence in the methodology of the recruitment process followed by the TSLPRB, which has attracted many aspirants, noted officials

