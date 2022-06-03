15-year-old boy gets crushed in rotovator

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 15-year-old V Santosh Kumar, who was playing on a tractor rotovator, while his father was tilling a field with it, died, after he accidentally fell in the rotovator. The incident happened in Tummalapally village of Chandur in Nalgonda district. Naveen Kumar, SI of Chandur, said a case has been registered against Santosh’s father V Ravi.

On Thursday afternoon, Ravi was tilling a land in the village. He made his son Santosh Kumar sit on the rotovator. In the process, Santosh fell in the rotovator and his body was crushed. By the time Ravi noticed, Santosh was dead. He immediately informed his family members. On a complaint by Ravi’s elder brother Yadaiah, police registered a case.