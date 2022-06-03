STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
2-BHK houses to be built in Rasoolpura

A total of 296 flats will be constructed in five blocks of four floors each in an area of 1.67 acres at an estimated cost of Rs 22.94 crore.

Published: 03rd June 2022 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2022 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Minister for Animal Husbandry Talasani Yadav will lay a foundation stone for construction of 2BHK Dignity Housing Colony at Narayana Jhopidi Sangham, Rasoolpura in Secunderabad on June 3.

A total of 296 flats will be constructed in five blocks of four floors each in an area of 1.67 acres at an estimated cost of Rs 22.94 crore. Each flat will be of 560 sqft each and the construction cost of each dwelling will be around Rs 7 lakh while the cost of infrastructure for each dwelling unit will be around Rs 75,000.

