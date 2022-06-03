STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hoax bomb call: Accused wanted to ‘fix’ friend

As she used to travel in Sabari Express regularly, he presumed that she was travelling to Hyderabad, on the same train and placed the hoax call.

Published: 03rd June 2022 06:54 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Railway police investigating the hoax bomb call to Sabari Express a couple of days ago, discovered that the call was placed by a man, Meraj Hussain, to “fix” his friend who had borrowed Rs 50,000 from him in 2016. The lady had taken the sum to fix an alliance for Hussain and had been evading him since then. He presumed that the woman was travelling in the Hyderabad-bound Sabari Express, but informed police control room that a bomb was planted in the Trivandraum-bound Sabari express.

Police found that Hussain (55) a resident of New Bowenpally, works as a driver. In 2016, he came into contact with Anjamma, a flower vendor. She offered to help him find an alliance. A few months after taking the amount, she started avoiding Hussain.

Meanwhile, two days ago, when he was heavily drunk. Hussain thought about Anjamma. As she used to travel in Sabari Express regularly, he presumed that she was travelling to Hyderabad, on the same train and placed the hoax call. On the day of the call, Anjamma was not on the train.

