Molestation in Mercedes: Murky details emerge

Prima facie it was found that though the party was held in the pub, alcohol was not served to the group, as they were minors.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Police investigating the alleged molestation of a 17-year-old girl by her friends in a Mercedes at Jubilee Hills, have found that one of the boys who accompanied her in the luxury car is the son of an elected representative from the city. They also found that the girl left the pub in a red Mercedes, but when she returned to the establishment around two hours later, she alighted from an Innova that had initially followed the Mercedes. 

Meanwhile, the police intensified efforts to identify the boys involved in the incident. They are also probing how minors were allowed into the pub, despite restrictions on underaged people into such establishments. Prima facie it was found that though the party was held in the pub, alcohol was not served to the group, as they were minors.

An official associated with the investigation said that they are scouring through CCTV footage in the pub and other places where the teenagers had been to after leaving and before reaching the pub.

“The identities of the boys who accompanied the girl are not yet clear. We are verifying those details and also the claims that no alcohol was served in the party which the girl and her friends attended,” he said.

Inquiries revealed that after leaving the pub, the girl and her friends were spotted at a bakery in Banjara Hills. The boys who accompanied the girl in the Mercedes were not with her when she returned to the pub in the Innova. 

