SHE Teams arrest man for blackmailing woman

SHE Teams on Thursday nabbed a man who was blackmailing a woman by threatening to make her nude pictures public. 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: SHE Teams on Thursday nabbed a man who was blackmailing a woman by threatening to make her nude pictures public. In her complaint to the SHE Teams, the woman said that one day, she received a message from an unknown number and believed that it was her ex-boyfriend. She said that she continued communicating with the unknown number through messages and one day, sent her nude pictures to him. 

It was only when she met him with person did she realise that he was not her ex-boyfriend but a painter who was later identified as Md Mohsin, 22, the complainant said. She demanded him to delete the pictures but when he refused and instead started blackmailing her, she approached the SHE Teams. Following the complaint, Mohsin was traced and arrested. He was sent to the Malakpet PS.

