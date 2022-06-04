Hyderabad gangrape: CCTV footage to reveal more, says DCP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: West Zone DCP Joel Davis stated on Friday that the police were investigating the involvement of an MIM MLA’s son, refusing to name the leader as his son was a minor. However, no concrete evidence has been so far found against the youth.

Victim’s testimony awaited

“After the victim recovers, her statement will be recorded. During these stages, if we find the involvement of the MLA’s son anywhere, action will be initiated against him. If the role of any more persons is found during further investigation, however big or influential, they may be, they will be brought to book and justice ensured to the victim,” the DCP added.

Police also ruled out that either the victim or the accused had consumed alcohol. The 17-year-old girl was first taken in a red Mercedes from the pub by the five youngsters to a pastry shop. The group then switched to an Innova car in which the assault took place, said the DCP.

The issue came to light after the victim’s father filed a case with the Jubilee Hills on police on May 31 saying his minor daughter was molested by unidentified youngsters after partying at Insomnia & Amnesia, a pub in Jubilee Hills on May 28. Police later altered the case and added Sections 376 (D) of IPC and Sections 5&6 of the POCSO Act, based on the victim’s statement.

The DCP said that the victim herself remains in shock and further statements will be taken from her. She has been sent for examination at the Bharosa centre and is being counselled by experts. It is expected that more names might come out.

CCTV footage viral

Meanwhile, CCTV footage showing the victim with the boys outside the pub has gone viral. Police have secured the footage and are also in the process of gathering footage from cameras going to and from the pub where the victim and her friends had partied, as well as from inside the establishment. Police have seized the red Mercedes in which the victim and her friends travelled from the pub and also identified the owner.