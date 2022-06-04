My son lied, he said he’d return: Mother of bus accident victim

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The relatives of the seven persons, all belonging to one family, who died in a road accident near Kalaburagi in Karnataka on Friday are inconsolable. The deceased had spoken to their relatives before starting their return journey from Goa, where they had gone for vacation.

Vasanthamma, mother of one of the victims, Arjun, recalled speaking to her son on Thursday. He had posted pictures from the trip on social media and told his mother that he had an amazing time there. “He had said that he will return by today... he lied... he will never come back now,” she wailed when people tried to console her.

The victims, all of whom were from Risala Bazar, had holidayed Goa before their children’s school would resume after summer. When Vasanthamma heard about the accident, she could not contact any of the family members who were on the bus as they were busy trying to rescuing others. Kalaburagi police said that postmortem was conducted on an emergency basis and the bodies were sent to Hyderabad.