NIMS staffer dies by suicide

A technician at the radiology wing of the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences died by suicide, allegedly due to harassment by her seniors. 

Published: 04th June 2022 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2022 07:14 AM

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A technician at the radiology wing of the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences died by suicide, allegedly due to harassment by her seniors. According to Punjagutta police, Duvvasi Saraswathi, 27, hanged herself from the ceiling. Her roommates rushed her to the NIMS where she died while undergoing treatment. Her father, Duvvasi Yadaiah, an RTC driver lodged a complaint with the police.  

In his complaint, Yadaiah said that his wife received a call from his daughter many times stating that she has been suffering due to changes in duty areas and shift timings that carried out by her senior Bhargavi to torture her. Vexed with their torture, she took the extreme step, Yadaiah alleged in the complaint. Bhargavi had called her mother on Thursday too and complained about her seniors. Police registered a case and are investigating the role of the officers mentioned in the complaint.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).

