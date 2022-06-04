STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Rising cement prices leave realty sector in turmoil

The cement industries are attributing the hike to increased fuel prices and transportation of raw material.

Published: 04th June 2022 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2022 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

Ambuja Cements

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Giving sleepless nights to people who dream of owning a house, the price of cement - one of the most crucial components in construction - has seen a steady rise. Although the price of cement has been fluctuating, the spike has mostly been northwards, with the cumulative rise being 60 per cent to 70 per cent post Covid-19 lockdowns. While the price of a cement bag was around Rs 200 before the outbreak of Covid-19, it is now being sold at around Rs 350.

In the latest increase, several cement companies have raised the prices by Rs 10 to Rs 20 per 50 kg bag. The cement industries are attributing the hike to increased fuel prices and transportation of raw material. Telangana Developers Association president GV Rao has admitted that the spike in building material would adversely affect the construction sector. He maintained that the cement companies eventually have to lower the price if construction activity slows down. 

Ambati Murali Krishna, CEO of Bajrang Urban Infra, said that since one of the government’s priorities is housing for the poor, the onus is on it to rein in the prices of cement, steel and other construction materials. He said that sudden rise in the cement or steel price would leave the construction budgets in disarray and eventually cause disputes between owners and contractors.

Gaddhala Chandrashekar, a government teacher who has started constructing his house, said that the construction cost has been increasing beyond all expectations and calculations. “I wanted to build a multi-storeyed building, but given rising prices, I am settling for G+ 1 structure,” he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Real Estate price rise Cement prices
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Hyderabad gangrape: HM Mahmood Ali’s grandson threw party at Amnesia pub, alleges BJP
IRCTC (Representational Image)
Indian Railways to serve Sattvik food in trains 
Image used for representational purposes (File photo)
Medical miracle: Boy gets voice back after challenging surgery at Delhi hospital
Image used for representational purposes
Uttar Pradesh: Woman beaten up by in-laws for not giving birth to a son

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp