Hyderabad gang-rape: TS Governor orders Chief Secretary to submit report within 2 days

The Governor has gone through various media reports on the alleged gang rape of a 17-year-old girl at Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. 

Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan ordered the Chief Secretary and the DGP to submit a report within two days on the alleged gang rape of a 17-year-old girl in Hyderabad.

"Deeply anguished over this heinous incident, the Governor has ordered for the submission of a detailed report within two days on the issue from the Chief Secretary and the Director-General of Police",  a release from the Raj Bhavan said on Sunday. 

