Allegations of harassment of deceased baseless: Hyderabad cops

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Police have refuted allegations of torturing 40-year-old Krishnaiah, who died by suicide on Saturday. Family members of the deceased, whose body was handed over after postmortem on Sunday, claimed that he had taken the extreme step after facing harassment by Dindi police in Nalgonda.

Police said that he may have ended his life as he was humiliated by his son eloping with a minor girl. His son and the girl had been in a relationship for over a year before they eloped. The girl’s family had fixed her wedding with some one else. She is the eldest among three sisters and their father has passed away. Krishnaiah’s son and the girl eloped a day before she was supposed to get married on April 30.

Upset over the situation the girl’s mother went to the boy’s house and had a heated argument with his father Krishnaiah. She allegedly humiliated him in front of the entire village. She also filed a case of kidnapping against the boy.

When the couple did not return even after a month, Dindi police summoned Krishnaiah for questioning as part of the investigation. His family alleges that in the name of investigation, he was tortured and harassed by the police, which led him to take the extreme step. A senior police officer said that the family’s allegations that police had tortured the deceased were baseless.