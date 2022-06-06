Gear up for rains in Hyderabad: GHMC to builders

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In view of the likely onset of SW monsoon, the GHMC has issued safety advice to all the builders, architects, structural engineers and contractors including site engineers and supervisors to take precautions to prevent any falling of frameworks or scaffolding at construction sites. If the officials are found to be lacking in being sincere in their duty, action would be taken against them besides registration of criminal cases of negligence against the builders, developers, and the owners.

Measures to be taken during cellar excavations: Notices are being served upon the builders, developers, and owners of the sites where ongoing constructions and cellar excavation works are undertaken, for taking precautionary measures.

The owners and the contractors executing the works should pay attention to slope stability and earth retention at the site. In the areas where slope stability is at risk on all sides, the following methods are suggested to improve the lateral stability of the excavation and prevent further collapse.

No dumping of heavy loads or movement of heavy vehicles should be allowed close to the excavations. The existing excavated portion should be stabilised temporarily by a “grouted soil anchor/nail with pad system for temporarily stabilizing the slope” with proper design and execution. Only after doing the above, they should construct the retaining wall.

If any soils are moving to/from your property or to/from a neighbouring property, immediate restoration and prevention action should be taken on a war footing basis, without any negligence. In addition to the above, the GHMC officials will also inspect the ongoing sites and take up the following action:

In case of an already dug cellar and work in progress, notices will be issued upon the builders to take up all standard safety precautionary measures. In case of non-compliance with the notice, action will be initiated to cancel the permission and license of the builder besides filing a criminal case of negligence upon the builder.

In case of a unauthorisedly dug cellar or already dug cellar and no work in progress, the safety of the surrounding structures will be checked first, and then take necessary precautionary measures. Immediate action for closure of the cellar with the help of C&D waste will be taken up with the assistance of the Sanitary Wing.

They should also identify sites where there are sloppy terrains or rock cutting being carried upon where there is a chance of slide and initiate immediate action to issue notices for taking required precautionary measures.

