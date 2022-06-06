STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Machines to remove silt in Hyderabad city lanes

Published: 06th June 2022 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2022 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a bid to end manual scavenging, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) will be procuring about 70 to 75 hydraulic silt-removal grabber automated vehicles and mini-jetting machines for small lanes. These will be given to beneficiaries of the Dalit Bandhu scheme. 

Another 35 mini-jetting machines will be procured for the newly established Water Board sections so that the entire HMWS&SB jurisdiction is covered. Also, it will help provide employment to unemployed persons as drivers and cleaners.

The Water Board completely wants to eliminate manual scavenging in Hyderabad by deploying the jetting machines. It has deployed over 70 mini-jetting machines in the city in collaboration with the Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DICCI) a few years ago.  

The sewer-jetting vehicles have easy access to the narrow lanes and small colonies to clear the choked sewer pipes (drainages). These mini jetting machines will make the process of cleaning the clogged sewage lines easier, check overflows and reduce water pollution, unlike the conventional methods.

For Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries

  • 70 to 75 hydraulic silt-removal grabber automated vehicles and mini-jetting machines to be given to beneficiaries of the Dalit Bandhu scheme
  • Another 35 mini-jetting machines will be procured for the new sections so that the entire city is covered
