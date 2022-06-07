STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad gang rape: Five, including two juveniles held

The police arrested the accused on June 1, the official said. Three of the major accused were produced before a local court and were remanded on June 2, the official added.

Published: 07th June 2022 08:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2022 08:50 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Five persons including two minor boys (juveniles) were apprehended for allegedly raping a 15-year old girl here separately on different occasions during March this year, a police official at Karkhana police station said on Tuesday.

Based on the complaint by the girl's father, a case was registered on May 30, the official said adding the five were known to the girl.

The police arrested the accused on June 1, the official said. Three of the major accused were produced before a local court and were remanded on June 2, the official added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
hyderabad Gang rape Minor rape Hyderabad Gang rape
India Matters
The Reserve Bank of India. (File photo | PTI)
RBI allows credit cards to be linked with UPI platform
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
Nupur Sharma remarks against Prophet: Al-Qaeda warns of attacks in Delhi, Mumbai, UP and Gujarat
Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
AAP takes leaf out of BJP book, counters party in Gujarat with Delhi model
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | KK Sundar)
Tamil Nadu tops food safety index replacing Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp