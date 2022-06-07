The taste of authenticity

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Formation Day could be on June 2, but Hyderabad is yet to get over celebrating eight years of the state coming into being. From fairs to food festivals, the city is abuzz with continued celebrations throughout the week.

Food is one of the best parts about celebrating a joyous occasion and Hyderabadis know how to ace a good one. The city has been seeing a growth in the number of authentic Telangana eateries and are making most of the formation week to capitalise on their biggest strengths.

The Promenade, an upscale multi-cuisine restaurant at Aditya Park in Ameerpet, is serving 33 authentic Telangana delicacies, to celebrate the week. Good news? All these dishes come at a decent price of `699 (buffet)! This place, which looks phenomenal with its village-themed decor, especially at its entrance, is sure to put you in the mood for some good, old Telugu food. Chef Venkatesh takes us though the dishes saying, “We have been serving an affordable buffet for both lunch and dinner. Naatu Kodi, Thalakaya Kura, Puntikura Boti, Peanut and Bhindi fry, Mushroom Manchurian, Kodi Vepudu, Biryani, Ravva Ladoo, and Kheer are some of the must-try dishes here.”

The food festival at Promenade is on till June 9 and talks are on for an extension too, given the response. Guests had a great time trying them all, while giving away compliments in between their bites. Cayenne too, a multi-cuisine restaurant at Mercure Hyderabad KCP in Khairatabad, has also been offering Telangana dishes at their food festival which goes on till June 12. Chef Ganesh, who is the curator of the menu for dinner that’s on from 7 pm to 11 pm, says,

“This concept has been set up to attract a Hyderabadi crowd’s attention towards Telangana’s long lost dishes.” The menu offers a tempting range of vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes including liver fry, Naatu Kodi Pulusu, Paalakura Pappu, Beerakai Changapappu Kura, Pachhi Pulusu, Jowar-ki-roti. The one-of-its-kind festival has had customers walking in till late at night.

Radisson HITEC City started its food festival on June 2 which will end on June 8. The restaurant has its guests celebrate the cuisine of Telangana, known for its unique spices, covering dishes passed down from centuries ago. Dishes like Boti fry, Sakinaalu, Baghara rice and Biryani, among others, were served at the buffet.