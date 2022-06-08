STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
GHMC to instal eco-friendly Ganesha idols across Hyderabad city

On Tuesday, a Ganesh idol made out of clay was put up at the GHMC’s LB Nagar Zonal office. 

Published: 08th June 2022 04:03 AM

Ganesh chaturthi

Devotees throw flower petals on an idol of Ganesha that is taken for immersion on the final day of the ten-day long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The GHMC is gearing up to encourage eco-friendly idols for Ganesha Chaturthi on August 31. As a first step towards this, the civic body will instal clay Ganesh idols in all six zonal offices, 30 circle offices and at other important places in the city. It will put up a list of contact numbers of clay idol makers. As per the High Court’s directions, the State government will not allow immersion of PoP  idols either at Tank Bund or other waterbodies in the city.  On Tuesday, a Ganesh idol made out of clay was put up at the GHMC’s LB Nagar Zonal office. 

