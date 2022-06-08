GHMC to instal eco-friendly Ganesha idols across Hyderabad city

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The GHMC is gearing up to encourage eco-friendly idols for Ganesha Chaturthi on August 31. As a first step towards this, the civic body will instal clay Ganesh idols in all six zonal offices, 30 circle offices and at other important places in the city. It will put up a list of contact numbers of clay idol makers. As per the High Court’s directions, the State government will not allow immersion of PoP idols either at Tank Bund or other waterbodies in the city. On Tuesday, a Ganesh idol made out of clay was put up at the GHMC’s LB Nagar Zonal office.