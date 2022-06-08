STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabd: ED attaches Rs 110 crore assets in Maithri ponzi case

A total of 12 cases were then registered. 

Published: 08th June 2022 04:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2022 04:29 AM   |  A+A-

Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)

Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has provisionally attached 210 immovable properties worth approximately `110 crore, in a Ponzi scam case involving Maithri Plantation & Horticulture Pvt Ltd. (M/s. MPHPL), an Andhra Pradesh-based firm. The attached properties are spread in different locations across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka and are in the name of MPHPL, its sister concern M/s Sree Nakshatra Builders & Developers India Pvt Ltd (M/s SNBDIPL), M/s Maithri Realtors India Pvt. Ltd (M/s MRIPL) and their directors Lakku Konda Reddy, Lakku Malayadri Reddy, Lakku Madhava Reddy and Kolikalapudi Brahma Reddy.

The ED took up the probe on the basis of cases registered by the Andhra Pradesh police in 2013 , against Lakku Konda Reddy and other accused for allegedly cheating and defrauding the public under the guise of offering high returns on investments in plots. A total of 12 cases were then registered. 

Investigation revealed that MPHPL ran an illegal Ponzi scheme, attracting deposits from the public without any permission and without any kind of license to run a Collective Investment Scheme or NBFC etc. ED stated that MPHPL collected deposits from lakhs of gullible depositors who were encouraged to join by a network of organised agents who were in turn promised very high commissions on the invested amounts. Investors were lured with the false promises of very high returns or delivery of a plot in dream projects on maturity.  The probe revealed that the money collected by MPHPL was illegally diverted to other group companies for their real estate business and several properties were acquired in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala and Karnataka. Further, through these companies, properties were acquired in the names of the companies and their directors. 

The accused collected `288.42 crore from the investors and out of the collected amount, MPHPL has failed to return nearly `158.14 crore to the investors. The attached properties included 196 landed properties in AP, 13 in Telangana and 1 landed property in Karnataka, which include open lands, plots, flats etc.

probe began in 2013
The ED took up the probe on the basis of cases registered by the Andhra Pradesh police in 2013
 Investigation revealed that MPHPL ran an illegal Ponzi scheme without any permission
The accused collected `288.42 crore from the investors

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The Reserve Bank of India. (File photo | PTI)
RBI allows credit cards to be linked with UPI platform
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
Nupur Sharma remarks against Prophet: Al-Qaeda warns of attacks in Delhi, Mumbai, UP and Gujarat
Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
AAP takes leaf out of BJP book, counters party in Gujarat with Delhi model
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | KK Sundar)
Tamil Nadu tops food safety index replacing Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp