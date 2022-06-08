Love for lauric acid

HYDERABAD : The internet is going gaga about the latest entrant to the superfoods market — lauric acid. For those curious, Lavanya Sunkari, founder-CEO of Lauriko, Kondapur, shares all you need to know about the wonder ingredient. Simply put, it’s a fatty acid that helps increase good cholesterol. “It gets metabolised by the liver and so doesn’t get stored as fat. It is also anti-microbial, anti-fungal, anti-viral and anti-inflammatory! It helps to maintain a healthy biome in the human body,” Lavanya tells CE.

Skin: Being anti-bacterial, lauric acid kills bad bacteria and cleanses the skin from within. As an antioxidant, it helps with cell rejuvenation.

Mind: The human body makes ketones upon absorbing lauric acid. Ketones protect nerves and brain cells from degeneration and boost cognitive functions.

Gut: Lauric acid in coconut milk can also be used as a healthier substitute for dairy as it promotes good bacteria in the gut.

Hair: Lauric acid’s anti-inflammatory properties keep infection away from the scalp. It also stops dead cells from interfering with hair growth.

Hormones: Lauric acid is found in coconut, palm kernel oil and mother’s milk. For adults, coconut can be its healthiest and easiest source. In fact, half of the fat content in coconuts is lauric acid. Consuming coconut with jaggery can help regulate hormones. Traditionally, it is given to girls when they reach puberty.

Healthy alternative: Coconut is a healthy addition to both savoury and sweet dishes as it is low carb, gluten-free and nut-free.