STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Telangana: Woman cheated, raped under the guise of marriage at Trimulgherry

The victim and the accused are in a relationship for around five years. The accused promised to marry her after which they had sexual intercourse on several occasions.

Published: 08th June 2022 01:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2022 01:20 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo| Express Illustration)

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo| Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 19-year-old woman was allegedly cheated and raped by her distant relative under the pretext of marriage, at Trimulgherry in the city. While the victim is studying Degree, the accused is working for a private firm.

B Sravan Kumar, Inspector of Trimulgherry said a case has been registered and the victim is being sent for medical examination. The victim and the accused are in a relationship for around five years. The accused promised to marry her after which they had sexual intercourse on several occasions.

However recently when the victim asked for marriage, the accused refused and started avoiding her. The victim in her complaint to the police stated that the accused had impregnated her and now refusing to marry her. Further investigation is in process, police said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
woman raped Trimulgherry
India Matters
The Reserve Bank of India. (File photo | PTI)
RBI allows credit cards to be linked with UPI platform
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
Nupur Sharma remarks against Prophet: Al-Qaeda warns of attacks in Delhi, Mumbai, UP and Gujarat
Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
AAP takes leaf out of BJP book, counters party in Gujarat with Delhi model
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | KK Sundar)
Tamil Nadu tops food safety index replacing Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp