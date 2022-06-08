Telangana: Woman cheated, raped under the guise of marriage at Trimulgherry

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 19-year-old woman was allegedly cheated and raped by her distant relative under the pretext of marriage, at Trimulgherry in the city. While the victim is studying Degree, the accused is working for a private firm.

B Sravan Kumar, Inspector of Trimulgherry said a case has been registered and the victim is being sent for medical examination. The victim and the accused are in a relationship for around five years. The accused promised to marry her after which they had sexual intercourse on several occasions.

However recently when the victim asked for marriage, the accused refused and started avoiding her. The victim in her complaint to the police stated that the accused had impregnated her and now refusing to marry her. Further investigation is in process, police said.