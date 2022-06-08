The elusive commodity called ‘self-esteem’ 

Dr Purnima Nagaraja By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Self-esteem is how you think and feel about yourself.

Self-esteem effects all aspects off our and ideologies, behaviour and thought patterns. People with high self esteem are associated with higher levels of confidence, good decision-making skills, good work performance and satisfactory personal lives.

Self-esteem can affect

How much you value yourself.

Believe in your capabilities.

Stand up for yourself.

Accept your mistakes without getting depressed.

Willing to improve yourself

Believe that you are good, and deserve a good life.

People with high self esteem, tend to be positive, confident, an upbeat. where as studies say that people with low self esteem have decreased adaptability, are poor performers at work, have low confidence, tend to be anxious or depressed, shy away from challenges, and tend to blame themselves if anything goes wrong. Low self-esteem also affects relationships and social behaviour.

What affects our self-esteem?

Studies say that negative experiences in childhood, adolescence, and adult life, can hamper confidence. Examples being body shaming, bullying, peer pressure, breakups, disabilities, parental conflict and traumatic experiences such as child abuse, sexual abuse and neglect.

A 16-year-old came to my office with a history of extremely aggressive behaviour, poor scholastic performance, and avoidant behaviour. Seemingly brimming with confidence, it seemed like he just had an attitude problem. On gently probing, it was revealed that he was constantly bullied in school and body shamed and beaten by his cousins. His grades started suffering, and he would burst into tears. He was ashamed to speak to his parents about it and started behaving in an aggressive manner to cover up his lack of confidence and self esteem.

Sometimes, we try hard to cover up our presumed inadequacies and behave in manners that attract attention or fear. For example, most bullies suffer from self-esteem issues which they cover up by hurting and demeaning others.

How to build self-esteem?

The first step is to try and accept who you are. Accept that everyone is different and unique in their own way and that there is only one version of you which you should respect and care for

Be kind to yourself. You are who you are. Try and build on positives and work on negatives

Stop blaming yourself for everything

Learn to love yourself. This takes time and effort but the results are wonderful

Take care of yourself. Forgive yourself and others

Spend time with positive and accepting an encouraging people.

Maintain a journal and applaud all the positive things around you

Read self help books

Practise gratitude

Try to tap into your unique talents and assets

Help others in need stand up for them and for yourself

Be clear about what is right

Stay away from peer pressure if possible

Seek professional help if you’re depressed or often resort to harming your self

There’s always a way to try and be happy and lead a fulfilling life. Life can be a bumpy ride but always remember, as Popoye the comic character always says — “I am what I am, and I likes what I am!

— The author is a consultant psychiatrist at Dhrithi Wellness Clinic, Hyderabad